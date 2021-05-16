Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 392 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

