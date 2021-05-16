Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 396 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 26,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.