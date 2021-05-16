Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 516 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 5.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $98.61 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

