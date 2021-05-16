Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $147.30 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

