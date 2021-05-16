ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €720.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €720.00 ($847.06) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €561.45 ($660.53).

