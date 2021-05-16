Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.75 million.

ATRO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,032. The stock has a market cap of $497.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

