At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Earns Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point downgraded At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,235,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

