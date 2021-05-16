AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

