Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $12.07 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Audius has a total market cap of $212.41 million and $12.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

