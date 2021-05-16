Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACB. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of ACB opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

