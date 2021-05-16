Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

