Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 424.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

RWJ opened at $119.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $125.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

