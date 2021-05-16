Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84.

