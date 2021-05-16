Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $291.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company expects revenue growth to lag despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. Lower revenues from Vault solution are expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, Autodesk expects majority of free cash flow to be generated in the second-half of the year, which adds uncertainty to growth prospects. Nevertheless, portfolio strength is helping Autodesk counter competition and win customers. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 solution and success of the maintenance to subscription program are key catalysts. Higher demand for cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites is expected to drive top line growth. Moreover, the recently completed Innovyze acquisition positions Autodesk as a technology leader in end-to-end water infrastructure solutions.”

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.23.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.63 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $175.44 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day moving average of $283.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.