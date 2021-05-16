AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,501.48 and last traded at $1,505.48. 656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,533.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

