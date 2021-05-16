Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.