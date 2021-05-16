Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $825,945.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00005125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

