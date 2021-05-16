Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.