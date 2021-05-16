AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. AZZ has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

