B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 224,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

