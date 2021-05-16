Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €145.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of CWC stock opened at €132.20 ($155.53) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1 year high of €137.40 ($161.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

