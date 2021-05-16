Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $114.11 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

