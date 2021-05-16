Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.27 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.45 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.62 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $304,537,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

