Barclays Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $33.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,141,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692,335.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.