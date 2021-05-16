Barrington Research Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $21.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240,678 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

