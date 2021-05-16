Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

