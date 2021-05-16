Basic Attention Token (BAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $546.33 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $546.33 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

