Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,043 Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,713,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,685,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 147.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 283,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 447,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL opened at $28.84 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

