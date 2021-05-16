Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.25 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.47 and a 200-day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

