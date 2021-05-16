Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

AOK opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

