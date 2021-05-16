Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

