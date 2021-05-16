Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after buying an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after buying an additional 375,504 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after buying an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.