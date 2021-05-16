Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 143,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,173. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.