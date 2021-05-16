BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BBTV from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

TSE:BBTV opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.62. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

