Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $6,575.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,167,363,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.