Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

