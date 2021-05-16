Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

