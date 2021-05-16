Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

