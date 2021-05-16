Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 142.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.53 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day moving average is $479.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

