Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $899,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

