Beaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

