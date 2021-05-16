Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of BC8 opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €164.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

