Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $256,729.69 and approximately $245,574.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,656,245 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.