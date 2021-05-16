Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $205,768.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $51.67 million and $205,768.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

