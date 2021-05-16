Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4761 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

BWMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

