Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,078.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

