Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.37

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

