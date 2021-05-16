Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,448,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,984. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

