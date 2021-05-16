Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $266,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 590.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

ACES stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

