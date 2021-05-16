Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

BPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.